Scammers are calling people in Washington County and pretending to be sheriff’s deputies who need money to bond family members out of jail.

What’s Happening: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says people are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a deputy who demands payment to release a relative from jail. The caller tries to create panic and pressure victims into sending money quickly.

What’s Important: No deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will ever call to collect bond money, according to Sheriff Cochran. This is true in all situations—not just some of the time.

Between the Lines: Scammers often tell victims to buy prepaid credit cards at stores like Walmart to make the payment. This is a major red flag. Law enforcement agencies do not accept payment through gift cards or prepaid cards.

What to Do: If you receive one of these calls, hang up right away. Do not share any personal information. Do not send money. Then call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office directly to report the scam so they can track these attempts.

The Big Picture: Phone scams targeting people’s fears about loved ones in trouble have become more common across Georgia. Criminals use the emotional panic of a family emergency to pressure victims into acting before they can think clearly or verify the information. Real law enforcement agencies have official processes for bail and bonds that never involve phone calls demanding immediate payment.

The Sources: Washington County Sheriff’s Office.