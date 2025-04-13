Scam Alert: Jury Duty Hoax in Carroll County

A phone scam targeting Carroll County residents is using the name of a local officer to con people out of money.
What We Know: Scammers are impersonating Sgt. Randall Tucker from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They’re calling residents and claiming they’ve missed jury duty. Victims are told they must pay a fine immediately to avoid arrest.
The sheriff’s office says it does not demand payments or threaten arrest over the phone.
What We Don’t Know: It’s unclear how many people may have been contacted or how much money—if any—has been lost to the scam.
Take Action:
- Hang up if you get a call like this.
- Do not share personal info or send any form of payment.
- Report the scam to local authorities.
Reminder: Sheriff’s offices don’t call you when you miss jury duty. They tend to want to inform you of such matters in person.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.