Scam Alert: Jury Duty Hoax in Carroll County

Share

A phone scam targeting Carroll County residents is using the name of a local officer to con people out of money.

What We Know: Scammers are impersonating Sgt. Randall Tucker from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They’re calling residents and claiming they’ve missed jury duty. Victims are told they must pay a fine immediately to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office says it does not demand payments or threaten arrest over the phone.

What We Don’t Know: It’s unclear how many people may have been contacted or how much money—if any—has been lost to the scam.

Take Action:

Hang up if you get a call like this.

Do not share personal info or send any form of payment.

Report the scam to local authorities.

Reminder: Sheriff’s offices don’t call you when you miss jury duty. They tend to want to inform you of such matters in person.