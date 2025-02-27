Savannah Police Cars Crash Into Each Other During High-Speed Chase

Two Savannah police cruisers crashed into each other while chasing a suspicious vehicle early Thursday morning.

February 27, 2025
Two Savannah police cruisers crashed into each other while chasing a suspicious vehicle early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. near Grayson Stadium at Bee Road and Kerry Street.

Why It Matters:
The crash raises questions about safety during high-speed chases, especially in city neighborhoods.

What Happened:

  • Officers say they saw someone in the fleeing vehicle throwing drugs out the window.
  • While pursuing the vehicle, two patrol cars rear-ended each other.

The Big Picture: No officers were hurt, and no other vehicles were involved. But the suspect got away. Police have not released any details on whether they recovered any drugs or identified the driver.


