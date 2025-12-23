A woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in downtown Savannah before police found the vehicle crashed and arrested a man after a foot chase.

What’s Happening: The Savannah Police Department arrested 41-year-old Donald Palmer Jr. in connection with a Dec. 22 carjacking in the 1300 block of W. Bay St. Officers got to the scene at 4:40 p.m. after reports of a business being robbed.

What’s Important: The woman told police a man pointed a gun at her and took her vehicle. Officers found the stolen vehicle driving north on Bullock St. across W. Victory Dr. and followed it until it crashed into a curb at W. 38th St. and Bullock St.

How This Affects Real People: A woman was held at gunpoint and had her vehicle stolen in broad daylight in downtown Savannah.

The Timeline: The carjacking happened at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of W. Bay St.

What Happened Next: Officers searched the area after talking with the victim. Police followed the vehicle and found it disabled after it hit a curb. Palmer was caught after a brief foot chase. Police also recovered a weapon.

The Charges: Palmer has been charged with hijacking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and interference with government property.

What’s Next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.

