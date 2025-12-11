Rome police are warning older adults about scammers pretending to be grandchildren who need emergency money during holiday travel.

What’s Happening: Criminals are calling grandparents and claiming to be their grandchild traveling home for Christmas. They say they’re in trouble and need money sent immediately through gift cards, CashApp, or wire transfers.

What’s Important: The scammers create fake emergencies to pressure grandparents into sending money fast. They tell victims not to tell anyone else in the family and demand payment through methods that can’t be traced or reversed.

How The Scam Works: The caller pretends to be a grandchild and claims they’ve been in a car accident, arrested during a traffic stop, stranded at an airport, or involved in a medical emergency. They beg the grandparent to keep it secret and send money right away.

How To Protect Yourself: Rome police say to hang up and call your grandchild directly at their real phone number. Confirm the situation with another family member before sending any money. Never share personal or banking information over the phone. Remember that real emergencies don’t require secrecy or gift card payments.

Catch Up Quick: This type of scam has targeted grandparents for years. The Georgia Sun reported on a similar scheme in 2022 where a Kansas woman lost $5,000 after scammers convinced her that her grandson needed bail money.

Between The Lines: Police say any caller who demands secrecy, urgency, or payment through gift cards is running a scam. Legitimate family emergencies don’t come with instructions to hide the situation from other relatives.