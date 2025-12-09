Rome police are questioning two people Tuesday after a woman’s body was found covered with blankets at a public housing complex.

What’s Happening: Officers found the woman’s body in the area of John Graham Homes near Hull Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red passenger vehicle in the area right before the body was discovered.

What’s Important: Floyd County Police stopped the red vehicle in Bartow County. Two people from that vehicle are now being questioned along with multiple neighbors who live near where the body was found.

The Investigation: Police are treating this as a homicide case but say it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. Detectives continue to work the scene and interview witnesses.

What’s Next: Anyone with information can contact the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division or call 911 with anonymous tips.