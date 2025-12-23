A Garden Lakes man will be sentenced Tuesday morning after a jury found him guilty of raping and sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl.

What’s Happening: James Forrest Trammell will appear in Floyd County Superior Court for sentencing. A jury found the 34-year-old guilty on Dec. 10 on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

What’s Important: Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Giuliani filed a notice in November saying she wants life imprisonment for Trammell.

How This Affects Real People: The crimes happened at a home on Sandy Beach Terrace in Garden Lakes between January and July 2024.

The Timeline: Trammell will be sentenced Tuesday morning in Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks’ courtroom.

Catch Up Quick: Rome Police Department reports show the victim’s mother called police after her daughter said Trammell had touched her privates. The victim’s mother and Trammell have two younger daughters together, but the victim is not his biological child.

The victim’s mother said the house has cameras in every room. She said she was told Trammell turned off the cameras before he got in bed with the victim. The victim’s mother said Trammell was “the only father (the victim) has known.”