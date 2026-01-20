Listen to this post

An 18-year-old Rome area man is behind bars after allegedly opening fire on someone trying to leave a Park Avenue residence Monday night. Jacob Jamel Richmond now faces aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges in connection with the shooting that left one person injured.

What Happened: Police say the trouble started when the victim was attempting to leave a home in the 200 block of Park Avenue. According to the victim’s account, he found himself confronted by roughly nine people outside the residence. Someone in the group—wearing a black Nike ski mask—opened fire, sending two shots toward the victim’s vehicle. One bullet pierced the car and struck the driver in the leg.

The Investigation: After the victim called for help, responding officers found him at the scene. Despite being shot, he refused medical treatment. Police canvassed the area and discovered three shell casings in the yard.

During their investigation, they got permission from the homeowner to search the residence. That’s when they found Richmond upstairs. He was sitting on a bed, and underneath him was a black Nike ski mask matching the victim’s description.

Richmond denied any involvement in the shooting and claimed he had no knowledge of a firearm. He cooperated with officers by allowing them to swab his hands for gunshot residue testing.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail.