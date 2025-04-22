Ringgold Man Gets 30 Years in Major Fentanyl Trafficking Case

Share

A Ringgold man will spend the next decade behind bars after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Catoosa County, marking another victory in local authorities’ battle against the deadly opioid crisis.

What We Know: James Blevins entered a guilty plea on February 25 in Catoosa County Superior Court for trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute. Chief Judge Brian House sentenced Blevins to 30 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison without possibility of parole.

Investigators discovered approximately 60 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and over $10,000 in cash during a search of Blevins’ home. After his arrest, Blevins admitted to purchasing about one ounce of fentanyl weekly from Chattanooga, which he would then “cut” and press into two ounces for local distribution at 100 per gram.

By The Numbers:

60 grams of fentanyl seized

$10,000+ in cash recovered

30-year sentence with 10 years in prison without parole

$100 per gram street value

In Context: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and has become a driving force behind overdose deaths across Georgia. The CDC reports that synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were involved in more than 70,000 deaths nationwide in 2021.

Take Action: If you suspect drug trafficking in your neighborhood, contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office tip line. Those struggling with addiction can find resources through the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, which provides 24/7 access to mental health and substance abuse services.