A Richmond County deputy will serve a 10-day suspension after punching a suspect during an arrest last month.

What’s Happening: Deputy Nicholas Boyd struck De’Ante Cannon twice while trying to handcuff him during a search warrant at 2353 Henry Circle. Cannon had run from deputies and was resisting arrest when Boyd punched him.

What’s Important: Sheriff Richard Brantley said Boyd’s actions were legal under the law but fell short of department standards. Brantley said deputies learn a simple rule: “Just because you can does not mean you should.”

The Discipline: Boyd will take extra training on arrest techniques, team tactics, and making decisions under pressure. He’ll work court services during that time. A lieutenant also got suspended for six days. Lt. Kyle Gould took a photo from body camera footage of Cannon and shared it, breaking department rules.

What Led to the Arrest: Law enforcement records describe Cannon as the suspected leader of a violent street gang called Youngins With Money. He’s also a suspected associate of the Sex Money Murder Bloods. Cannon is a convicted felon with past weapons and drug charges. Investigators say he was running a major drug operation in Augusta.

What Happened: Three people were at the house when deputies arrived with the warrant. One gave up right away. Another ran but gave up after deputies tackled him. Cannon also ran and fought back when deputies tried to cuff him. That’s when Boyd punched him twice. The department reviews body camera video after every arrest that involves force.

The Big Picture: Brantley said his deputies will keep going after violent gangs and drug dealers. But he also said accountability matters. He said deputies face real danger serving warrants on violent suspects, but that doesn’t excuse unprofessional behavior.

The Statement: Below is the statement from Sheriff Brantley in its entirety.

Good afternoon. I want to address the recent search warrant and arrest involving De’Ante Cannon at 2353 Henry Circle and the actions of our deputies during that operation. First, it is important for the community to understand what our deputies knew going into this warrant service. Mr. Cannon has been described in law enforcement records as a suspected gang-affiliated individual. He is the suspected leader of the violent criminal street gang Youngins With Money and a suspected associate of the Sex Money Murder Bloods. He is a confirmed convicted felon with a history of weapons violations and narcotics distribution. Our investigators had identified him as a high level drug trafficker operating in Augusta, and members of this gang have been involved in multiple shooting incidents this year. Based on our deputies’ training and experience, when individuals with this background are confronted, especially during active gang conflicts, there is a very real risk they may be armed and prepared to use violence. That information matters. It shapes how deputies approach a situation and the level of threat they reasonably perceive in the moment. During the execution of the warrant, one suspect surrendered without incident. Another fled but surrendered after being taken to the ground. Mr. Cannon also fled on foot and was taken to the ground by deputies. At that point, he resisted efforts to place him in handcuffs. In that struggle, Deputy Nicholas Boyd struck Mr. Cannon twice to gain compliance. Under the law, that level of force can be legally justified when a suspect is actively resisting arrest, particularly when deputies reasonably believe the suspect may be armed and dangerous. We do not ignore the risks our deputies faced in that moment, and we take into account what they knew about Mr. Cannon and the threat he potentially posed. As is our policy after any use of force arrest, the body worn camera video is reviewed by supervisory personnel. However, legality alone is not our standard. We hold ourselves to a higher expectation. In this case, while the force used was within the bounds of the law, it was not consistent with what I expect from our deputies. We teach our deputies a simple principle. “Just because you can does not mean you should.”

That principle applies here. As a result, Deputy Boyd has been suspended for 10 days and will undergo additional training focused on arrest and control techniques, team tactics, and decision making under stress. During this training period, he will be assigned to court services. This is about correcting behavior, reinforcing expectations, and ensuring we continue to improve. Additionally, Lt. Kyle Gould took a photograph of Mr. Cannon from body worn camera footage and shared it. That is a violation of our policy and our professional standards. He has also been suspended for six days. We will not tolerate the misuse of sensitive images or information, regardless of the circumstances of the arrest. Let me be very clear. I support our deputies when they act in good faith to protect themselves and this community. Serving high risk warrants on violent offenders is dangerous work, and our people step into that danger every day. At the same time, accountability is not optional. Professionalism is not optional. We can acknowledge the risks deputies face while still holding them responsible for how they respond. We are committed to transparency and accountability while also ensuring due process for all involved. No arrest where an individual does not want to be arrested will ever look good on camera. The best advice we can give is simple. If deputies are there for you or you are told you are under arrest, stop and place your hands on top of your head. Save the arguments for court. Do not run, because you will most likely be taken to the ground, and that rarely ends well. Everyone deserves their day in court, and that is our goal every day. Our community deserves both safety and trust. We will continue to aggressively target violent gangs and drug traffickers who harm this community. And we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards in how we do that work. That is my commitment as your Sheriff.

