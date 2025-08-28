Darryl “Buster” Skrine, a retired NFL player, was arrested Wednesday in Roswell on 18 fraud-related charges and is also wanted in Canada for skipping bail in a separate $100,000 check fraud case.

What We Know:

Police said Skrine, 35, used online dating platforms to build relationships with women before asking them for money under the false promise of paying them back with NFL annuity funds. Detectives say he used the money to finance luxury travel, Airbnbs, and gift cards.

So far, investigators have tied him to three victims in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York, who together lost about $300,000. Detectives believe there are more victims across the United States.

Roswell police served search and arrest warrants at a home on Pine Grove Road Wednesday morning, where Skrine was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple counts of deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

By The Numbers:

3 victims identified in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York

$300,000 in confirmed losses

18 charges filed in Georgia

$100,000 in separate Canadian check fraud case

In Context:

Skrine played 11 seasons in the NFL, including with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers. In Canada, he was arrested in August 2023 in Ontario for check fraud and granted bail in April 2024 with GPS monitoring. Authorities said he cut off the tracker and fled to the United States.

Roswell detectives said they are coordinating with Canadian police to return Skrine to face those charges.

Take Action:

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Skrine’s fraud or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4455. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.StopCrimeATL.org.