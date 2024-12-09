Questions Remain After Cobb Police Release Bodycam Footage of Officer Shooting Dog

The Cobb County Police addressed concerns about last week’s killing of a dog by a Cobb police officer.

In a news conference that left more questions than answers, police released bodycam footage from the shooting. However, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer drew no conclusions from the videos.

“I’ll let you make your own decisions on whether or not there was contact between the officer and the dog,” VanHoozer said.

The videos, each from a different officer’s bodycam, show a confusing scene. A dog can clearly be seen coming out of a house, and approaching an officer. The dog then turns and begins running in the other direction when the dog is shot by one of the officers.

The videos make it unclear as to if the dog attacked or was a threat to the officers and if the dog was a danger at the time it was shot.

The two officers involved in the shooting are back at work but the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Police were investigating a 911 call that was made in the vicinity of the home where the shooting took place, but police now say that home was not the location of the call.