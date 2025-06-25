Atlanta police arrested four young men and are searching for two more suspects after Pride flags were vandalized near the iconic rainbow crosswalk on Piedmont Avenue early Tuesday morning.

🚨 Why It Matters: This attack on LGBTQ symbols during Pride Month has rattled Atlanta’s vibrant LGBTQ community, especially since police say the suspects specifically traveled from outside the city to target the area around the famous rainbow crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont.

🔍 What Happened: According to Atlanta Police, six males coordinated a trip from the Dallas and Cartersville areas to Atlanta where they cut up Pride flags with knives at 991 Piedmont Ave NE around 1:40 am on June 24.

When officers arrived at the scene near the rainbow crosswalk, the suspects fled on motorized scooters. Police managed to catch four of them while two escaped.

👮 The Arrests: The four people arrested include:

A 16-year-old from Taylorsville, GA

Logan Matthison from Dallas, GA

Geami Mccarroll from Dallas, GA

Ahmed Mechkouri from Dallas, GA

⚖️ The Charges: All four face charges of obstruction, criminal damage to property, conspiracy, and prowling. Police say additional hate crime charges are pending.

The father of the juvenile suspect, received a citation for failing to supervise his son.

🔎 How You Can Help: Police have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help identifying the two remaining suspects. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online at StopCrimeAtl.org. Tips may be eligible for rewards up to $5,000.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

