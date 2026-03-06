A 34-year-old Acworth man was shot and killed by Powder Springs police Tuesday night after he pulled out a handgun during a mental health call, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What’s Happening: Powder Springs Police Department officers responded to a mental health-related call around 9 p.m. on March 3 in the 3000 block of New MacLand Road. When officers made contact with Gustavo Guimaraes, he pulled out a handgun. Officers shot him multiple times. No officers were injured.

What’s Important: Guimaraes was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The GBI is investigating at the request of the Powder Springs Police Department.

What We Know: The GBI said the shooting happened the night of March 3. The agency released its preliminary findings on March 4. No other details about the call or the officers involved have been released.

The Process: When a Georgia law enforcement officer shoots someone, an outside agency typically investigates to ensure independence. In this case, the Powder Springs Police Department asked the GBI to lead the investigation.

The GBI is a statewide agency that handles major criminal investigations across Georgia. Once the GBI finishes its investigation, it will hand the full case file to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are warranted.

The Path Forward: The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office will review the completed case file and determine whether the use of force was lawful. No timeline for that review has been announced.

