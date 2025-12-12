A postal worker assigned to an East Cobb post office is accused of stealing greeting cards from the mail and taking cash and gift cards inside, according to federal and local authorities.

What’s Happening: Federal investigators and Cobb County police say a United States Postal Service employee stole mail over a two-month period while working at the Marietta East Cobb Station on East Cobb Drive.

The mail allegedly taken included greeting cards that had not yet been postmarked.

What’s Important: Authorities say the employee targeted greeting cards to look for gift cards and cash, then used the gift cards for personal benefit.

The Timeline: The investigation began Oct. 29 after a letter carrier reported finding multiple opened greeting cards inside a cluster mailbox in Acworth. Investigators say the thefts happened between Oct. 2 and Dec. 11.

Catch Up Quick: USPS Office of Inspector General agents identified a postal employee who lived near where the opened mail was found. Investigators later confirmed the employee was stealing mail from the post office itself.

On Dec. 11, federal agents met with the employee, recovered more stolen mail, and accepted the employee’s resignation. Cobb County police obtained arrest warrants for Isis Hinson, a 26-year-old from Acworth, on charges of theft by taking and possession of stolen mail. She is not currently in custody.

What to Know:p Postal investigators are urging people to be careful when mailing cash or valuable items, especially during the holidays.

Anyone who believes their mail was stolen is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General complaint line at 888-877-7644.