Henry County police say two people ran out of a McDonough Target with nearly $900 in merchandise and triggered a fire alarm, and they want the public’s help identifying them.

What’s Happening: Henry County Police released a BOLO in a theft by shoplifting case connected to a Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Case number: 2025-00126003

Date and time: Nov. 11, 2025, about 6:30 p.m.

What’s Important: Police said a Black male suspect and a white female suspect went into the Target at 1850 Jonesboro Road, filled shopping carts with $894 worth of merchandise, then ran out the back exit. Police said the fire alarm went off as the suspects left.

How This Affects Regular People: Police are asking for tips from anyone who recognizes the suspects, which could help resolve the case and prevent more incidents at local stores.

How To Share Tips: Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Detective M. Dingess at 770-288-8314, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and video to 770-220-7009.