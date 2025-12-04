What’s Happening: Officers were sent to Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. for an assault call.

When they found the suspect and began speaking with them, the person pulled a weapon on the officers and was shot by police.

What’s Important: The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras, and detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Timeline: The shooting happened Thursday morning, December 4, shortly after 10:30 a.m.