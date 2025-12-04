SANDY SPRINGS — Sandy Springs police shot a suspect Thursday morning after the person pulled a weapon on officers responding to an assault call.
What’s Happening: Officers were sent to Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. for an assault call.
When they found the suspect and began speaking with them, the person pulled a weapon on the officers and was shot by police.
What’s Important: The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras, and detectives have taken over the investigation.
The Timeline: The shooting happened Thursday morning, December 4, shortly after 10:30 a.m.