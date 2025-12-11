Two people rode mini motorbikes into an elevator at Woodstock’s City Center East Parking Deck, causing damage that will keep it out of service for weeks or longer.

What’s Happening: Woodstock Police are searching for two suspects who vandalized the downtown parking deck elevator. The suspects rode distinctive mini motorbikes directly into the elevator and caused significant damage.

What’s Important: The elevator will stay closed for an extended period while repairs are completed. Anyone parking in the deck will need to use the stairs or other elevators until the damaged one is fixed.

Between the Lines: This is the second incident at the new parking deck this year. A 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on the sixth floor in September.

What Police Need: The suspects wore easily recognizable backpacks and rode highly distinctive mini motorbikes. Anyone with information about their identity should contact Woodstock Police Department and reference case number WO25-004930.