What’s Happening: Davion Lindsey Holmes is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for crimes that happened at two locations on East Telfair and East Boundary streets.

What’s Important: Police say Holmes is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call police right away at 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.

What We Know: Holmes is 23 years old, stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Police say he does not have a permanent home but is often seen around the East Boundary area.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.