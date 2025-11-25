What’s Happening: A vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 3:54 p.m. on November 22 at the Publix located at 2158 Highway 20 West in McDonough, according to the Henry County Police Department.

What’s Important: The vehicle is displaying a license plate that does not belong to it, according to police. This could indicate the plate was stolen or swapped to hide the vehicle’s identity.

Between the Lines: Police released photos of the suspect vehicle in hopes someone will recognize it. The department did not release details about what was struck in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator L. Moore at 770-288-8290. Tips can also be submitted to the Henry County non-emergency line at 770-957-9121, or by texting information, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.

The Sources: Henry County Police Department.