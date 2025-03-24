Police Identify Teen Killed at Buford House Party

Gwinnett County Police have identified 17-year-old Jayden Long of Loganville as the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting at a Buford house party.

What We Know: Long was shot at approximately 2:09 a.m. on March 22 at a house party near 2715 Brown Road in Buford. Officers from the Northside Precinct responded to reports of a shooting and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite officers performing chest compressions at the scene, Long was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators secured the area and began their investigation.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about potential suspects, the circumstances that led to the shooting, or whether others were injured. The motivation behind the shooting remains under investigation, according to authorities. It’s unclear how many people attended the party or whether there had been previous disturbances at that location.

In Context: This shooting adds to growing concerns about youth violence in Gwinnett County. House parties that spread through social media can sometimes attract uninvited guests and lead to confrontations.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.