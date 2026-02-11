Listen to this post

A Chatham County woman lost $76,500 in cash on Feb. 6 after a caller told her that her bank account had been compromised and directed her to withdraw her money.

What’s happening: The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after the woman made withdrawals at three Truist Bank branches in a single day and handed the cash to three different strangers in parking lots.

The woman first withdrew $32,500 at a Truist branch on Wilmington Island and gave the money to someone she had never met. She then went to a Truist branch on East DeRenne Avenue, withdrew $34,000 and handed it to a second person she did not know. Her final stop was the Truist branch on Mall Boulevard, where she withdrew $10,000 and gave it to a third stranger.

What’s important: The caller told the woman her account had been compromised and that she needed to withdraw all of her money immediately. The three withdrawals totaled $76,500.

The department said it receives reports “almost weekly” of people losing large amounts of money to scams that start with a phone call.

What happens next: Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department through its app, its online tip form or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Sources: Chatham County Police Department

sa