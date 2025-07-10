A pedestrian remains in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Broadway in Macon Wednesday night.

🚗 What Happened: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing a pedestrian get hit by a vehicle. Deputies found a man at the scene who had been struck. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital where medical staff listed him in critical but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name. Deputies say they are waiting to notify his next of kin first.

🔍 The Investigation: Deputies are actively investigating the hit and run crash. The sheriff’s office has not released details about the vehicle involved or whether they have identified any suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

What’s Next: The investigation remains active as deputies work to piece together what happened on Broadway Wednesday night.

Anyone who was in the area around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday and saw anything suspicious should contact authorities immediately.