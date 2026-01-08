A Haralson County man will spend 30 years in prison followed by life on probation after being convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

What’s Happening

Jimmy Wayne Labbee was sentenced by Haralson County Chief Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy on charges including aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, and one count of public indecency.

What We Know

The crimes involved multiple young girls who came forward as victims, according to Sheriff Stacy Williams.

The investigation began years before Williams became sheriff. He called crimes against children “egregious” and said the office will continue working to prosecute offenders.