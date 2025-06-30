Four North Koreans have been indicted for stealing nearly $1 million in cryptocurrency from companies in Georgia and Serbia after hiding their identities to get remote IT jobs.

💼 Why It Matters: These hackers used stolen identities and fake documents to infiltrate legitimate companies, showing how vulnerable remote hiring processes can be to sophisticated foreign threats.

🔍 The Scheme Revealed: The four defendants – Kim Kwang Jin, Jong Pong Ju, Kang Tae Bok, and Chang Nam Il – posed as remote blockchain developers using stolen identities and fake documents. After gaining their employers’ trust, they accessed and stole cryptocurrency worth approximately $915,000.

💰 How They Did It: Kim and Jong were hired by companies in Atlanta and Serbia after providing false identification. They then:

Gained access to their employers’ cryptocurrency assets

Modified source code to steal funds

Laundered the stolen money through cryptocurrency mixers

Transferred funds to accounts controlled by their accomplices

🚨 Warning Signs: FBI Atlanta is urging companies to strengthen their remote hiring practices, especially for blockchain positions. The defendants traveled together in the UAE using North Korean documents and worked as a coordinated team.

🛡️ Protect Your Business: The FBI recommends several precautions:

Implement stronger identity verification during hiring

Cross-check applicants for duplicate information

Be wary of AI-generated faces during video interviews

Verify third-party staffing firms’ practices

Ask detailed questions about location and background

If you suspect you’ve encountered North Korean IT workers, report it immediately to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

