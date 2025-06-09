Gwinnett County Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing local businesses at gunpoint last month, including one incident where a baby was present during the crime.

🔍 What Happened: On May 13, a man and woman entered El Amigo on South Norcross Tucker Road armed with handguns, according to police. The male suspect gave the clerk a black bag and demanded cash from the register.

Later that same day, the pair struck again at La Escondida on Singleton Road. During this robbery, a clerk had her baby in a stroller with her when the armed suspects demanded money.

🎯 The Investigation: Police used FLOCK camera networks to track down the suspects’ vehicle after canvassing the area. Officers arrested Jairo Martinez-Villafranca, 37, of Norcross, who was later interviewed by detectives.

A search warrant at Martinez-Villafranca’s address led police to identify the second suspect as Belki Reyes-Cordova, 28, of Norcross. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested her on June 5.

⚖️ The Charges: Both suspects face multiple charges including two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and child cruelty in the third degree. They are being held in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

🔗 The Bigger Picture: Police say the same suspects committed another armed robbery in DeKalb County just days after the Norcross incidents, showing a pattern of escalating criminal behavior across metro Atlanta.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.