A Marietta woman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at her Research Drive home Saturday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

🚨 Why It Matters: This incident has shaken the local community, as police continue investigating what led to the deadly violence in this residential neighborhood.

🔎 What Happened: Officers discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds after responding to a “person down” call at 10:37 a.m. on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as:

Daphne Saddler, 38, of Marietta (victim)

Samuel Mills, 44, of Marietta (suspected shooter)

Both lived at the residence where the shooting occurred.

📞 How You Can Help: Investigators are still seeking information about the incident and are trying to locate next of kin for Samuel Mills. Anyone with information should contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945 and reference case #25036832.