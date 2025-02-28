Murder-Suicide at Cobb County Apartment Complex: What We Know

A woman shot and killed her roommate before turning the gun on herself at an apartment complex in Cobb County on February 27, according to police.

The Details: Cobb County police responded to a report of a shooting at the SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway around 2:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Davina Wright and 25-year-old Briannah Watts dead inside their apartment.

Investigators believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, but they have not released details on who fired the gun. Police say Watts was the shooter.

How You Can Help: Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.