A Snellville resident’s luxury SUV vanished after it was turned over to a transport company earlier this month — and now Gwinnett police are investigating it as a theft.

🚗 What Happened: The owner of a matte gray 2025 Mercedes GLS arranged for the SUV to be shipped out of state on June 6. A supposed subcontractor picked it up from the 4000 block of Horder Court in unincorporated Snellville.

The vehicle — featuring 24-inch Forgiato wheels — never arrived and is now classified as stolen, police said.

🔍 The Investigation: Gwinnett County police are asking for help locating the missing SUV. Anyone with information should call detectives at (770) 513-5300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Cash rewards are available for tips leading to arrest and indictment.