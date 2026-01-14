Listen to this post

A 36-year-old McDonough man was arrested in Norcross after traveling to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, according to Gwinnett County Police.

What’s Happening: Jonathan Dismang communicated online with someone he believed was 14 years old, sent explicit pictures of himself, and asked to meet up, police said. On Jan. 5, he drove from McDonough to a predetermined location in Norcross, where officers arrested him.

What’s Important: Disman was charged with use of computer service to solicit a child to commit illegal acts, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and obscene internet contact with a child. He was booked into Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

The Investigation: The Gwinnett County Police VICE Unit conducted an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. ICEC investigations target adults who use the internet to exploit or solicit minors. The person Dismang communicated with was not an actual child.

The Path Forward: Dismang remains in custody without bond. The case will proceed through the Gwinnett County court system.

