A Maryland man who worked as a supervisor at Voice of America pleaded guilty in federal court to making repeated death threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and her staff.

What’s Happening: Court records show Seth Jason admitted to leaving threatening voicemail messages at Greene’s Georgia district offices for more than a year.

The calls were placed from inside Voice of America offices.

Jason used fake names to conceal his identity.

What’s Important: Jason pleaded guilty to interstate threats and anonymous telecommunications harassment. A judge scheduled his sentencing for June 18.

The Details: The voicemails began in October 2023 and continued through January 2025. In one message, Jason threatened to shoot Greene “between the eyes” with an AK-47 rifle at a rally. In a Jan. 8 voicemail, he said, “Greene, you will not see the inaugural, you’ll be dead. Your family will be dead. Your staff will be dead. On the 20th, you’ll all be dead.”

Background: Jason, who is 64, lived in Edgewater, Maryland, and spent more than two decades working at Voice of America. He became a federal employee in 2009, was promoted to supervisor in 2011, and retired in May.

What Authorities Say: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Jason made the calls from the government-run broadcaster’s offices and threatened Greene at public events, including a book signing. Pirro said, “No one should have to live their life in fear wondering if those threats are about to be fulfilled.”

Investigation: U.S. Capitol Police interviewed Jason at his home in Maryland. He initially claimed he contacted Greene’s office only once. After hearing recordings of multiple voicemails, he admitted placing the calls.

What Jason Told Police: Investigators reported that Jason said he does not own firearms, avoided political talk at work, and believed the country has become more politically divided. Police said he denied having violent fantasies or interests.

What’s Next: A federal judge accepted Jason’s guilty plea and set sentencing for June 18. Greene’s office and Jason’s attorney did not immediately comment. Greene is resigning from Congress next month.