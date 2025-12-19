Marietta police are reminding residents that what they leave at the curb after Christmas can make their homes a target.

What’s Happening: The Marietta Police Department shared holiday safety tips aimed at reducing theft after the holidays.

Police recommend breaking down boxes from items such as TVs, stereos, and computers so they fit inside trash cans.

Police also advise spreading out when boxes are thrown away instead of putting them all out at once right after Christmas.

What’s Important: Police say boxes from expensive purchases can advertise what may be inside a home.

How This Affects Real People: Simple steps like hiding or delaying trash can help residents avoid drawing unwanted attention from thieves after the holidays.