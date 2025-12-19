Marietta police are reminding residents that what they leave at the curb after Christmas can make their homes a target.
What’s Happening: The Marietta Police Department shared holiday safety tips aimed at reducing theft after the holidays.
- Police recommend breaking down boxes from items such as TVs, stereos, and computers so they fit inside trash cans.
- Police also advise spreading out when boxes are thrown away instead of putting them all out at once right after Christmas.
What’s Important: Police say boxes from expensive purchases can advertise what may be inside a home.
How This Affects Real People: Simple steps like hiding or delaying trash can help residents avoid drawing unwanted attention from thieves after the holidays.