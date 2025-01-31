Marietta Man Gets Life Sentence For Rape and Child Molestation in Cherokee County

A Marietta man faces a lifetime behind bars after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty of raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl. The verdict came after a four-day trial that revealed harrowing details of abuse and a second victim’s testimony of similar crimes.

Just The Facts:

Alexis Trinidad, also known as Elder Israel Perez, 34, was convicted on January 31 of rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of child molestation, and first-degree cruelty to children.

The crimes occurred in Acworth, Georgia, in 2023.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, disclosed the abuse to a family member, who then contacted law enforcement.

A second victim testified during the trial, describing a similar assault by the defendant in another jurisdiction.

The jury deliberated for just two hours before reaching a guilty verdict on all charges.

The Details: The case began in April 2023 when the victim shared her ordeal with a family member, prompting an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. During a forensic interview, the girl detailed how Trinidad forced himself on her and raped her in a home in Acworth.

The trial featured emotional testimony from the victim, witnesses who supported her disclosure, law enforcement officers, and an expert on child sexual abuse. The defense called four witnesses, including Trinidad himself, but the jury sided with the prosecution after a brief deliberation.

By The Numbers:

2 hours: Time the jury deliberated before reaching a verdict.

2 victims: Testified against Trinidad, including the 14-year-old girl and another individual from a separate jurisdiction.

7 charges: Trinidad was convicted on, including rape and multiple counts of child molestation.

How You Can Help: If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, resources are available. Contact the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 for confidential support.