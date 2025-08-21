A Marietta resident faces multiple charges after allegedly throwing a rock through a local smoke shop window and making aggressive statements to police during his arrest.

What’s Happening: Daryl Lakeith Hackworth was arrested after allegedly shattering the front window of Smoke 41 on Cobb Parkway in the early morning hours of August 8. According to Marietta Police, Hackworth threw a rock through the storefront glass at 2:41 a.m., creating a large hole with extensive cracking.

The Details: Security cameras captured the incident from multiple angles, showing both interior and exterior footage of the vandalism. Police report that after being placed in a patrol car, Hackworth admitted to breaking the window. Police say he was aggressive and hostile once apprehended.

Current Status: Hackworth faces charges of second-degree criminal damage, obstruction of law enforcement, and misdemeanor terroristic threats. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 3:45 a.m. on August 8 and remains in custody on a $6,000 bond.

The Sources: Marietta Police Department.