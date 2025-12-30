A man escaped from a Chatham County police car near Chatham Parkway and Police Memorial Drive.

What’s Happening: Robert Wayne Bookter, 39, was last seen wearing handcuffs, a camouflage jacket and camouflage pants. Police had arrested him on aggravated assault charges from another jurisdiction.

What’s Important: Police believe Bookter used pepper spray or similar material hidden on his body inside the patrol car, which forced the officer to stop. He is 5’9″ and approximately 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

The Search: Multiple agencies are helping look for Bookter, along with K-9 units, a drone and aviation units. The Chatham County Police Department is leading the investigation and will conduct a full review of the incident.