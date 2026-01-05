A man was stabbed following an argument with a woman at an East Atlanta McDonald’s. Police have detained a woman for questioning.

What’s Happening: Atlanta Police officers responded to a McDonald’s at 443 Moreland Avenue SE where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived

Police detained a woman for questioning in connection with the incident

What’s Important: The stabbing followed a dispute between the man and a woman at the restaurant, according to Atlanta Police.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not announced whether the detained woman will face charges. The investigation remains ongoing.