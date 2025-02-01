Man Shot on East Bolton Street in Savannah

A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening in Savannah. Police are searching for answers, but so far, no arrests have been made.

🚨 What’s Happening: Savannah Police responded to reports of gunfire around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Bolton Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

🚑 Who Made it Happen: First responders provided medical aid at the scene before rushing the victim to Memorial Health University Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

🕵️ Why It Matters: Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether any suspects are involved. As of now, police have not made any arrests.

📞 Take Action: If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.