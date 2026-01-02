The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with the death of 27-year-old Ahmad Shahid Roberts at a Shell gas station in Macon.

What’s Happening: Investigators arrested 28-year-old Malik Harris of Macon and 25-year-old Desmond Dewayne Hill of Macon. Deputies took both men into custody at the River Bend Apartments on Mercer University Drive without incident on January 1. Both men are charged with murder.

What’s Important: Hill was shot during the gas station incident. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment. After his release, deputies transported him to the Bibb County Jail. Harris was arrested when deputies executed a warrant for a different homicide case. That case involves the death of 26-year-old Travon Maurice Harden on December 23, at the Economy Hotel on Pio Nono Avenue. Harris now faces two murder charges.

What Happened: Deputies went to the Shell station at 100 South Heron Street just after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 about a shooting. They found Roberts lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing. Emergency workers tried to help him at the scene, but he died at the hospital.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office has not said what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.