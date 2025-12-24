Key Takeaways The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting at the Economy Hotel on Pio Nono Avenue.

A 26-year-old man, Travon Maurice Harden, suffered a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Law enforcement found no other victims at the scene and have begun an early-stage investigation.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Economy Hotel at 4295 Pio Nono Avenue. Someone called 911 at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting.

What’s Important: Deputies found a 26-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The Victim: The man was identified as Travon Maurice Harden of Macon. Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said his family has been notified. No one else was hurt.

The Investigation: The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.”