A 60-year-old man was shot and killed at his Richmond County home Sunday evening, and the suspect was arrested three hours later.

What’s Happening: Deputies found John Bennett dead from at least one gunshot wound at his home in the 3400 block of Lucie Street just after 6:48 p.m. Sunday, December 7. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene at 7:37 p.m.

What’s Important: Kenneth Murray Jr., a 40-year-old man who lived at the same address, has been arrested and charged in the killing. Murray fled the scene after the shooting but deputies found him at 9:56 p.m. in the 2200 block of Rosier Road and arrested him without incident.

Between the Lines: Sheriff Eugene Brantley said the case shows the tragedy of violence between people who live together.

“Violence in any form is tragic but violence within families and between people who live together is especially heartbreaking,” Brantley said. “Too often these situations begin with anger frustration or unresolved conflict that continues to build until it reaches a point of no return. I encourage anyone who is struggling or feels a situation escalating to reach out for help before it leads to irreversible consequences.”

The sheriff praised his deputies for their quick work in finding and arresting Murray.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.