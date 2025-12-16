A traffic stop in Cobb County turned chaotic when a suspect accidentally shot himself with his own gun while trying to escape from police.

What’s Happening: James Lawrence, from Atlanta, shot himself during a foot chase with Cobb County police officers on Wednesday, December 10, at 11:14 p.m. Officers tried to stop him in a parking garage at 3101 Cobb Parkway when his gun went off and hit him. Police did not fire any shots, and no officers were hurt.

What’s Important: Lawrence now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was treated at a hospital and then taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The Others Arrested: Two other people in the car with Lawrence also face charges. Aminah Blount, from Atlanta was driving and was charged with handicapped parking violation and driving on a suspended license. Tenquantas Smith, from Atlanta was a passenger and faces serious charges including fleeing police, terroristic threats, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Both Smith and Lawrence had outstanding warrants from other areas.

The Charges: Lawrence faces seven charges total, including two counts of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Smith faces five charges from this incident plus outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.