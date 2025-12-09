Albany police are investigating a death on W. Waddell Avenue after officers responded to reports of gunshots and found a man dead at the scene.

What’s Happening: Officers found 41-year-old Allen Plummer deceased in the 1100 block of W. Waddell Avenue. Police responded to the area after their Raven Alert system detected gunshots.

What’s Important: Police confirmed that gunfire occurred in the area, but investigators have not yet determined if gunfire caused Plummer’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

What Police Are Asking: Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Albany Police Department at 229-302-0756 or Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. Tips can be given anonymously.

The Big Picture: Albany police will release more details as the investigation continues and they learn more about what happened.