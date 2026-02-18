Listen to this post

A 21-year-old Atlanta man was found dead Wednesday morning in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park in Cobb County, four days after witnesses last saw him walk into the woods alone.

What’s Happening: Someone called police around 9:46 a.m. Wednesday to report finding a body at the park on West Booth Road. Cobb County Police responded and secured the scene. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses, and collected physical evidence.

What’s Important: Witnesses saw the man enter the wooded area alone on February 14 at about 4:28 p.m. Detectives found no evidence anyone else was involved. Based on the evidence, detectives are investigating the death as a suicide.

The Investigation: The Cobb County Police Department Ranger Unit secured the area. The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation remains open pending final autopsy results from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.