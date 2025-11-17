A Macon man is behind bars after deputies say he chased his girlfriend in a car and fired shots at her vehicle early Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Eric Duane Glover after a woman called 911 just after 2 a.m. on November 16 to report her boyfriend was chasing her and shooting at her car. Deputies stopped both vehicles at the intersection of Napier Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue and found a firearm with an extended magazine in Glover’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured.

What’s Important: Glover faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm on or near a highway or street, and criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Between the Lines: The woman stayed on the phone with dispatchers throughout the chase, which helped deputies quickly locate both vehicles and make the arrest.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

