Gwinnett County Police arrested 65-year-old Robert Burke on Jan. 15 after a disturbance at a Social Security office in Norcross. Burke was captured on video making threats and verbally insulting people at the office on Jan. 14, with multiple children present.

What’s Important: Employees at the Social Security office at 4365 Shackleford Road identified Burke and reported he had caused disturbances there before. Burke was not at the scene when officers arrived on Jan. 14, so police issued an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct.

What Happened Next: Officers arrested Burke on Jan. 15 after responding to another disturbance involving him at the Courtyard Marriott hotel at 3550 Venture Parkway in Duluth.

Background: Disorderly conduct in Georgia is a misdemeanor offense that includes acts that disturb the peace or provoke a violent response in public places. The Social Security Administration operates offices where people apply for benefits, update records, and receive assistance with Social Security programs.

