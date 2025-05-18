Man Arrested After Attempting to Set Fire Inside Georgia Target Store

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to start a fire inside the Target store on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.

Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 11:41 a.m. following a call from Target staff. All customers and employees were safely evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, the specific method used in the attempted arson, or what charges he may face. The sheriff’s office has not disclosed a possible motive for the attempted fire or whether the man had any prior connection to the store.

Take Action: Shoppers who witnessed the incident or have information that might assist investigators can contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (470) 971-7557.

