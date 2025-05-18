A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to start a fire inside the Target store on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.
"Target" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Man Arrested After Attempting to Set Fire Inside Georgia Target Store

Start
May 18, 2025
1 min read

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to start a fire inside the Target store on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.

Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 11:41 a.m. following a call from Target staff. All customers and employees were safely evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, the specific method used in the attempted arson, or what charges he may face. The sheriff’s office has not disclosed a possible motive for the attempted fire or whether the man had any prior connection to the store.

Take Action: Shoppers who witnessed the incident or have information that might assist investigators can contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (470) 971-7557.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


Events Calendar

Share
Copy Link
×