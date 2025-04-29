Lyft Driver Accused Of Shooting Passenger After Dispute Near Atlantic Station

Share

A rideshare trip in Midtown Atlanta turned violent early Monday morning when a Lyft driver allegedly shot a passenger after a heated argument. Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 2:31 a.m. on April 28 near 231 18th Street Northwest.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to the hospital. Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene.

Police detained a suspect nearby. Investigators identified the suspect as Robert Wallace, the rideshare driver. According to police, a verbal dispute between Wallace and the passenger escalated, leading to Wallace allegedly firing his gun and hitting the passenger. Wallace was taken into custody. Police say charges are pending.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released details about what sparked the argument between the driver and passenger.

By The Numbers:

Time of shooting: 2:31 a.m.

Location: 231 18th St. NW, Atlanta

Victim: 26-year-old man

Suspect: Robert Wallace

In Context: Rideshare safety has been a growing concern in Atlanta and across the country. Disputes between drivers and passengers are rare, but when they turn violent, they raise questions about safety protocols for both parties. Lyft and other rideshare companies have policies in place to address safety, but enforcement and effectiveness can vary.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police. If you or someone you know feels unsafe during a rideshare trip, you can use in-app emergency features or call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the details could change as more information comes to light.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.