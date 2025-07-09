A Lilburn man faces murder charges after his roommate died from severe head injuries suffered during a July 4th assault at their shared home. Police say the victim was found by another roommate who called 911.

What’s Happening: 40-year-old Martin Montiel-Moreno now faces felony murder and malice murder charges after 21-year-old Jorge De La Cruz died from his injuries two days after the attack. Police responded to the assault call at a home on Comanche Court in unincorporated Lilburn on July 4th. Officers found De La Cruz with severe head injuries and rushed him to Northside Hospital in critical condition.

🔍 Between the Lines: The case took an unusual turn when Montiel-Moreno approached a Forsyth County deputy himself, saying police were looking for him. This happened while detectives were still interviewing the roommate who found De La Cruz injured. Police originally charged Montiel-Moreno with aggravated battery and assault, but upgraded the charges to murder after De La Cruz died on July 6th.

📋 Catch Up Quick: All three men lived together and knew each other, according to Gwinnett County Police. The roommate who discovered De La Cruz told detectives he found the victim injured and immediately called 911. He also told officers that Montiel-Moreno had already left the scene before police arrived.

Montiel-Moreno remains in the Gwinnett County Jail. Police ask anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 770-513-5300. People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-8477 for a possible cash reward.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.