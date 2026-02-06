Listen to this post

Gwinnett County Police charged a 31-year-old Lilburn man after a 17-year-old boy died from a gunshot.

What’s Happening: Shermarcus Cockran was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Conduct. Officers went to the 4300 block of Stone Mountain Highway on February 5 around 11 p.m. after a report of someone shot in unincorporated Lilburn. They found a teenage boy dead from what looked like a gunshot wound.

What’s Important: Cockran told detectives he came back from a gun range. He said he started cleaning his gun and it fired a round into the wall of the room where the victim was playing video games.

The Law: Involuntary Manslaughter is charged when someone causes another person’s death through reckless or careless actions. Reckless Conduct is charged when someone’s actions create a risk of harm to others.

What Happens Next: Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.