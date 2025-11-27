A 10-year-old was among three young suspects arrested after an armed robbery at a Richmond County gas station on Thanksgiving afternoon.

What’s Happening: Deputies arrested three juveniles — ages 16, 14, and 10 — after someone was robbed at gunpoint at the Sunoco Gas Station on Central Avenue around 3:06 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies recovered a handgun from the suspects

The arrests happened shortly after the robbery was reported

What’s Important: The youngest suspect is just 10 years old, raising serious questions about how children this young are getting access to firearms and participating in violent crimes.

The Response: Multiple deputies arrived within moments of the 911 call, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What Happens Next: The three juveniles were taken to speak with investigators. Their parents have been notified. The sheriff’s office says charges will be filed but cannot release all details because the suspects are minors.

The Sheriff’s Take: “I am proud of the quick actions and teamwork shown by our deputies today, especially on Thanksgiving when many families are celebrating at home,” Sheriff Gino Brantley said. “As a community we must continue working together to keep firearms out of the hands of juveniles and to ensure our streets remain safe for everyone.”

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.